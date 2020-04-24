1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Low Mileage!
From it's good looks, to its advanced safety technology the 2016 Malibu is a fantastic midsized sedan. This 2016 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The 2016 Malibu is thoughtfully designed to offer impressive safety features, exceptional efficiency and seamless connectivity. It's ready to change your perception of what a midsize car can be. Windswept body lines and an agile stance give this midsize car a sleek new look while helping to provide its agile and sporty ride. This low mileage sedan has just 27,963 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Malibu's trim level is Premier. This top of the line Malibu comes with gorgeous aluminum wheel, an 8 inch colour touchscreen infotainment system with built in navigation and wireless charging. You'll also receive bluetooth streaming audio, a Bose premium 9 speaker audio system, leather seats, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, remote engine start, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology and so much more.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $125.19 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
