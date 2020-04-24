2016 Chevrolet Malibu

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor System

Additional Features Trunk mat

Keyless Start

Rear Vision Camera

Hill start assist

Remote Vehicle Starter System

COMPASS DISPLAY

Tire inflation kit

Steering column, tilt and telescopic

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

Assist handle, front passenger

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats

Seat adjuster, front passenger power lumbar

Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke

Driver Information Centre, colour display includes trip/fuel information, vehicle information and vehicle messages

Driver memory recalls 2 driver "presets" for 8-way power driver seat and outside mirrors

Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming

Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks

Shift knob, leather-wrapped

Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System

Door handles, chrome

Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control

Audio system feature, Bose premium 9-speaker system

Defogger, rear-window, electric

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered

Door locks, rear child security

Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt

Steering wheel, heated

Headlamp control, automatic on and off

Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance

Suspension, front MacPherson strut

Armrest, rear centre with cupholders

Tail lamps, LED

Headlamps, halogen

Air filter, cabin

Power outlet, 120-volt located on the rear of centre console

Glass, acoustic, laminated, windshield and front side windows

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators

Lighting, interior, ambient instrument panel light pipe, front doors pad and map pocket light pipe, and door handle release on all doors

Lighting, interior, rear reading lamps, switchable

Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding

Temperature display, outside

Vent, rear console

Warning indicator, front passenger safety belt

Brake rotors, Duralife

Brake, parking, manual

Suspension, rear 4-link, independent

Antenna, body-colour

Trunk latch, safety, manual release

Wireless Charging for devices

Engine, 2.0L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (250 hp [186 kW] @ 5300 rpm, 260 lb-ft of torque [353 N-m] @ 2000-5000 rpm)

Axle, 3.08 final drive ratio

Tires, 245/40R19 all-season, blackwall

Exhaust, dual stainless-steel with polished tips

Sill plates, bright (Not available with any other door sill plates.)

Seat adjuster, 6-way power front passenger

Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp, dual reading lamps and illuminated trunk area

