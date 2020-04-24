Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

Premier Premier loaded!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

Premier Premier loaded!

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

  1. 4917864
  2. 4917864
  3. 4917864
  4. 4917864
  5. 4917864
  6. 4917864
  7. 4917864
  8. 4917864
  9. 4917864
  10. 4917864
  11. 4917864
  12. 4917864
  13. 4917864
  14. 4917864
  15. 4917864
  16. 4917864
  17. 4917864
  18. 4917864
  19. 4917864
  20. 4917864
  21. 4917864
  22. 4917864
Contact Seller

$18,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 27,963KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4917864
  • Stock #: P5601
  • VIN: 1G1ZH5SX8GF213561
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage!

From it's good looks, to its advanced safety technology the 2016 Malibu is a fantastic midsized sedan. This 2016 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

The 2016 Malibu is thoughtfully designed to offer impressive safety features, exceptional efficiency and seamless connectivity. It's ready to change your perception of what a midsize car can be. Windswept body lines and an agile stance give this midsize car a sleek new look while helping to provide its agile and sporty ride. This low mileage sedan has just 27,963 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Malibu's trim level is Premier. This top of the line Malibu comes with gorgeous aluminum wheel, an 8 inch colour touchscreen infotainment system with built in navigation and wireless charging. You'll also receive bluetooth streaming audio, a Bose premium 9 speaker audio system, leather seats, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, remote engine start, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology and so much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $125.19 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor System
Additional Features
  • Trunk mat
  • Keyless Start
  • Rear Vision Camera
  • Hill start assist
  • Remote Vehicle Starter System
  • COMPASS DISPLAY
  • Tire inflation kit
  • Steering column, tilt and telescopic
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
  • Assist handle, front passenger
  • LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
  • Seat adjuster, front passenger power lumbar
  • Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke
  • Driver Information Centre, colour display includes trip/fuel information, vehicle information and vehicle messages
  • Driver memory recalls 2 driver "presets" for 8-way power driver seat and outside mirrors
  • Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
  • Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
  • Shift knob, leather-wrapped
  • Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
  • Door handles, chrome
  • Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
  • Audio system feature, Bose premium 9-speaker system
  • Defogger, rear-window, electric
  • Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
  • Door locks, rear child security
  • Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt
  • Steering wheel, heated
  • Headlamp control, automatic on and off
  • Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
  • Suspension, front MacPherson strut
  • Armrest, rear centre with cupholders
  • Tail lamps, LED
  • Headlamps, halogen
  • Air filter, cabin
  • Power outlet, 120-volt located on the rear of centre console
  • Glass, acoustic, laminated, windshield and front side windows
  • Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators
  • Lighting, interior, ambient instrument panel light pipe, front doors pad and map pocket light pipe, and door handle release on all doors
  • Lighting, interior, rear reading lamps, switchable
  • Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding
  • Temperature display, outside
  • Vent, rear console
  • Warning indicator, front passenger safety belt
  • Brake rotors, Duralife
  • Brake, parking, manual
  • Suspension, rear 4-link, independent
  • Antenna, body-colour
  • Trunk latch, safety, manual release
  • Wireless Charging for devices
  • Engine, 2.0L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (250 hp [186 kW] @ 5300 rpm, 260 lb-ft of torque [353 N-m] @ 2000-5000 rpm)
  • Axle, 3.08 final drive ratio
  • Tires, 245/40R19 all-season, blackwall
  • Exhaust, dual stainless-steel with polished tips
  • Sill plates, bright (Not available with any other door sill plates.)
  • Seat adjuster, 6-way power front passenger
  • Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp, dual reading lamps and illuminated trunk area
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2016 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with 130 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take all y...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2013 Hyundai Santa F...
 101,279 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 62,300 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Subaru Forester...
 135,580 KM
$8,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery (coming soon)
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-834-XXXX

(click to show)

613-834-6397

Send A Message