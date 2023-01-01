$38,500+ tax & licensing
$38,500
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ - Leather Seats
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
78,200KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10164672
- Stock #: 430383A
- VIN: 3GCUKSECXGG365012
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Dependable - Capable - Advanced, three key words that best describe the 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. This 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pairs brains with brawn to build upon the legacy of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickup trucks on the road. A muscular front end, sculpted hood, and signature LED lighting accents give Silverado a bold new look, while high-strength steel delivers rugged capability that you can depend on day in and day out.This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 78,200 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LTZ. The Silverado 1500 LTZ is as smart as it is strong, offering technology to keep you connected like OnStar with 4G LTE, Chevy MyLink with an 8 inch color touchscreen and bluetooth streaming audio. Comfort and convenience features include a rear vision camera with dynamic guide lines, 60/40 folding bench rear seat, remote vehicle start system, 18 inch aluminum wheels, an EZ lift and lower tail gate plus it even comes with power heated front seats that allows for 2 memory settings. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $368.19 with $0 down for 60 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
universal home remote
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
Power outlet, 110-volt AC
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control Only available on Crew Cab and Double Cab models.
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Remote Locking Tailgate
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mouldings, bodyside, chrome
Wheelhouse liners, rear
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Headlamps, LED projector with signature DRL and turn
Taillamps, LED with signature
Fog lamps, thin profile LED
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6-Speaker Audio System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Radio, HD
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Body, Pick Up Box
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
GVWR, 7200 lbs. (3266 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L86) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Transfer case, electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.)
Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm)
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Rear Vision Camera with dynamic guide lines
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Airbags, dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger, and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing...
Additional Features
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors
