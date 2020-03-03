2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Exterior Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)

Additional Features Touch Screen

6-Speaker Audio System

SiriusXM

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Body, Pick Up Box

Cooling, external engine oil cooler

Alternator, 150 amps

Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section

Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion

Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock

Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door

Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank

Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top

Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower

CornerStep, rear bumper

Glass, deep-tinted

Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)

Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure

Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information

Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows

Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar

StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist

Door handles, body-colour

Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature DRL

Mouldings, bodyside, body colour

Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)

Transfer case, electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.)

Radio, HD

Mirror caps, body-colour

GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)

Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power

Airbags, dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger, and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing...

SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2016 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with 130 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take all y...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.