$58,500
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LTZ Low Kms, DURAMAX!
57,125KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9790252
- Stock #: 430207A
- VIN: 1GC1KWE81GF232341
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,125 KM
Vehicle Description
In addition to big-time towing capacity, Silverado HD has several built-in high-tech systems designed to take the white knuckles out of big challenges. This 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Built to grind out the toughest of jobs, the 2016 Silverado 2500HD takes your work as seriously as you do. From its innovative cargo box to iconic heavy-duty engines, every detail has a purpose. This low mileage sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 57,125 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 397HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Silverado 2500HD's trim level is LTZ. This Silverado 2500HD LTZ is one of Chevrolet's most popular models and comes loaded with aluminum wheels, a trailering package, front fog lamps, remote locking tailgate with an EZ lift and lower feature, Chevy MyLink with an 8 inch color touchscreen, bluetooth audio streaming, SiriusXM, OnStar, a remote engine starter, leather heated seats and a rear vision camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Audio, Remote Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Memory Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $559.45 with $0 down for 60 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Interior
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Power outlet, 110-volt AC
Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Assist handle, front passenger and driver on A-pillars
Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control Only available on Crew Cab and Double Cab models.
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6-Speaker Audio System
Radio, HD
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Pickup box
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Rear axle, 4.10 ratio (Requires (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine or (LC8) 6.0L V8 SFI Gaseous CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) engine.)
Air cleaner, high-capacity
Transfer case, electronic shift with rotary dial controls (Requires 4WD models.)
Trailer brake controller, integrated (Standard with (E63) pickup box. Available to order with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DuraLife brake rotors
Recovery hooks, front, frame-mounted, black
Suspension Package, Standard includes 51mm twin tube shock absorbers and 33mm front stabilizer bar
Safety
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Daytime Running Lamps with automatic exterior lamp control
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Air bag deactivation switch, frontal passenger-side (Included and only available with (ZW9) Pickup box delete on Double Cab and Regular Cab models only. Note: Crew cab does not receive the air bag deactivation switch when ZW9 package is ordered.)
Air bags, Crew Cab: single-stage frontal and thorax side-impact, driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions. (With (ZW9) pickup box delete on Double and Regular Cab you will get single-stage fron...
Exterior
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered.)
Remote Locking Tailgate
Fog lamps, front, halogen
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Mouldings, bodyside, chrome
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model. Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
Bumper, front chrome
CornerStep, rear bumper (Requires (E63) pickup box.)
Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps (Requires (E63) pickup box.)
Grille surround, chrome
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
Headlamps, halogen projector-beam
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Universal Home Remote (Removed when (TRW) provisions for roof mounted lamp or (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package is ordered.)
SiriusXM
Wheel, 18" x 8" (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare. Spare not included with (ZW9) pickup box delete unless a spare tire is ordered. (Requires 18" or 20" wheels and tires.)
Rear Vision Camera with dynamic guide lines (Removed when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.) (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.)
