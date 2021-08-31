2016 Chevrolet Spark

$12,000 + taxes & licensing 3 5 , 2 0 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7840194

7840194 Stock #: P5922

P5922 VIN: KL8CD6SA8GC563986

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 35,203 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Oil life monitoring system Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, front disc/rear drum Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric Suspension, rear, compound crank Interior Cabin Air Filter Engine Immobilizer Steering column, Tilt-Wheel Air conditioning, single-zone manual Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm Defogger, rear-window Map pocket, front passenger seatback Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls Armrest, driver seat Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted Lighting, rear cargo compartment lamp Convenience Outside Temperature Display Safety Rear Vision Camera Hill start assist Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire) Air bags, knee, driver and front passenger LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats Safety belts, 3-point, all positions Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual Exterior Glass, solar absorbing Lamp, centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL) Wipers, front intermittent, variable Media / Nav / Comm Audio system feature, 6-speaker system Antenna, roof-mounted Additional Features Driver Information Centre Air bags, 10 total Air bags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right-front passenger includes Passenger Sensing System Air bags, head curtain, side-front and rear outboard seating positions Grille, chrome-surround License plate bracket, front Tires, P185/55R15 all-season blackwall Cargo security shelf, rear Console, rear, centre with storage tray Cup holders, 2 front and 2 rear Fuel filler door release, remote Lighting, dimming instrument panel cluster Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp with OnStar controls Power outlet, auxiliary located in front centre stack storage bin Battery, 375 cold-cranking amps Suspension, front, MacPherson struts Air bags, thorax side-impact seat-mounted, side-front and rear outboard seating positions ENGINE, 1.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI Fuel tank, 35L, 9 gallons Headlamps, halogen with automatic exterior lamp control and Daytime Running Lamps Tire, spare, T105/70D14, blackwall Wiper, rear intermittent, 2-speed Foot rest, driver side Glovebox, non-locking Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down) front and rear Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, tachometer and fuel gauge Seat adjuster, 2-way manual front passenger with manual recline Seat adjuster, driver 4-way fore/aft (up/down) manual with manual recline Storage, lower centre IP bin Storage, passenger IP storage tray Alternator, 80 amps Jack, mechanical with tools Windows, Power with driver express up/down Mirrors, heated, outside manual-folding, body-colour Axle, 3.76 final drive ratio Fog lamps, front with chrome rings Spoiler, rear, enlarged Coat hooks , rear seat

