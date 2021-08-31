Hit on the road with style thanks to an estimated 40 MPG highway and the technology that keeps you connected. This 2016 Chevrolet Spark is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The 2016 Chevrolet Spark is designed for an exciting drive, no matter what the road condition. In addition to its 10 standard air bags, 4-wheel antilock brakes and a high-strength steel safety cage, the Spark offers a ton of technologies to help you stay comfortable while out on the open road. Thanks to its nimble handling, the Spark is also perfect for narrow streets and getting you into all the hot spots like the last parking space on the block.This low mileage hatchback has just 35,203 kms. It's green in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by an 84HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Spark's trim level is LT. This 2016 Chevrolet Spark LT comes 15 inch aluminum wheels, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, cruise control, power windows and an upgraded 6 speaker audio system. Additionally, this car also includes Chevy MyLink with a 7 inch touchscreen, SiriusXM, bluetooth streaming audio, front fog lights, heated exterior mirrors and a rear vision camera.
Front Wheel Drive
Oil life monitoring system
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, front disc/rear drum
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Suspension, rear, compound crank
Cabin Air Filter
Engine Immobilizer
Steering column, Tilt-Wheel
Air conditioning, single-zone manual
Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm
Defogger, rear-window
Map pocket, front passenger seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Armrest, driver seat
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted
Lighting, rear cargo compartment lamp
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Vision Camera
Hill start assist
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Air bags, knee, driver and front passenger
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Safety belts, 3-point, all positions
Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual
Glass, solar absorbing
Lamp, centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Wipers, front intermittent, variable
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Antenna, roof-mounted
Driver Information Centre
Air bags, 10 total
Air bags, dual-stage, frontal, driver and right-front passenger includes Passenger Sensing System
Air bags, head curtain, side-front and rear outboard seating positions
Grille, chrome-surround
License plate bracket, front
Tires, P185/55R15 all-season blackwall
Cargo security shelf, rear
Console, rear, centre with storage tray
Cup holders, 2 front and 2 rear
Fuel filler door release, remote
Lighting, dimming instrument panel cluster
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp with OnStar controls
Power outlet, auxiliary located in front centre stack storage bin
Battery, 375 cold-cranking amps
Suspension, front, MacPherson struts
Air bags, thorax side-impact seat-mounted, side-front and rear outboard seating positions
ENGINE, 1.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI
Fuel tank, 35L, 9 gallons
Headlamps, halogen with automatic exterior lamp control and Daytime Running Lamps
Tire, spare, T105/70D14, blackwall
Wiper, rear intermittent, 2-speed
Foot rest, driver side
Glovebox, non-locking
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down) front and rear
Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, tachometer and fuel gauge
Seat adjuster, 2-way manual front passenger with manual recline
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way fore/aft (up/down) manual with manual recline