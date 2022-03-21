$18,888+ tax & licensing
$18,888
+ taxes & licensing
Orleans Mitsubishi
613-702-4412
2016 Chevrolet Spark
2016 Chevrolet Spark
1LT CVT
Location
Orleans Mitsubishi
1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1
613-702-4412
$18,888
+ taxes & licensing
50,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8792840
- Stock #: R2402
- VIN: KL8CD6SA0GC586209
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R2402
- Mileage 50,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front beverage holders
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Wireless phone connectivity
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Rear seats: split-bench
Transmission: continuously variable automatic
Number of doors: 4
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/160,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 72 months/160,000km
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Max seating capacity: 4
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Compression ratio: 10.60 to 1
Engine displacement: 1.4 L
Engine litres: 1.4
Wheel size: 15
Exterior parking camera rear
Rear headroom: 940mm (37.0)
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Front headroom: 991mm (39.0)
Display: analog
Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink
Internet access capable: OnStar 4G LTE
Turn-by-turn navigation directions: OnStar Turn-by-Turn Navigation
Front legroom: 1,059mm (41.7)
Maintenance warranty: 24 months/48,000km
Engine bore x stroke: 74.0mm x 81.3mm (2.91 x 3.20)
Fuel tank capacity: 35.0L
Interior maximum cargo volume: 770 L (27 cu.ft.)
Rear legroom: 838mm (33.0)
Exterior height: 1,483mm (58.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,290mm (50.8)
Exterior length: 3,635mm (143.1)
Exterior body width: 1,595mm (62.8)
Wheelbase: 2,385mm (93.9)
Front hiproom: 1,224mm (48.2)
Rear hiproom: 1,219mm (48.0)
Rear shoulder room: 1,265mm (49.8)
Passenger volume: 2,351L (83.0 cu.ft.)
Interior cargo volume: 314 L (11 cu.ft.)
Front tires: 185/55TR15.0
Rear tires: 185/55TR15.0
Horsepower: 98hp @ RPM
Torque: 94 lb.-ft. @ RPM
Engine horsepower: 98hp @ RPM
Engine torque: 94 lb.-ft. @ RPM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Orleans Mitsubishi
1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1