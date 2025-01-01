$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Traverse
1LT
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN 1GNKVGKD4GJ321571
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 250230A
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Controls, OnStar, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Aluminum Wheels
The Traverse is a very capable SUV crossover that offers plenty of interior room and storage space with ample seating for eight passengers. This 2016 Chevrolet Traverse is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The 2016 Traverse is a midsize crossover that offers exceptional amenities and amazing style. A bold exterior wraps around the refined interior and offers best-in-class maximum cargo space. With exceptional technology and safety features, it's no wonder that the 2015 Traverse made the list of the Best Family Cars of 2015 by Parents magazine and Edmunds.com. It's also one of the most spacious, passenger-friendly vehicles on the market and is a great choice for those who want an alternative to a minivan. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Traverse's trim level is 1LT. The 1LT is a smart, reliable, and thoroughly versatile crossover SUV. It pampers you with amenities that might surprise you. Features include fog lamps, remote start, heated front seats, interior wood grain trim, a backup camera, rear park assist, and leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted cruise and audio controls. You also get Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and OnStar.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
