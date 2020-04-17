Menu
2016 Chrysler 300

Platinum AWD SUNROOF NAVIGATION!

2016 Chrysler 300

Platinum AWD SUNROOF NAVIGATION!

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

$23,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 51,100KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4882641
  • Stock #: 400498A
  • VIN: 2C3CCASG0GH113199
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Sunroof, Navigation, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, All wheel drive and more.



In this era of hybrids and crossovers, this Chrysler 300 redefines old-school cool with a classy design, a spacious cabin, and a comfortable ride. This 2016 Chrysler 300 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

This stunning Chrysler 300 embodies world-class craftsmanship and advanced technology. This Canadian-built full-size sedan's sculpted aerodynamics, premium interior, and impressive performance make it a benchmark for powerful luxury. It's an old-school North American luxury car loaded with modern features and technology that are anything but old-fashioned. Make a statement in this bold, powerful sedan. This sedan has 51,100 kms. It's silver in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 292HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our 300's trim level is Platinum. Upgrade to the luxurious 300C Platinum and you'll be rolling in style. It comes standard with the Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and harman/kardon 19-speaker premium audio, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, premium Nappa leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated rear seats, heated and cooled front cup holders, a rearview camera, remote start, and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CCASG0GH113199.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $163.45 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Window grid antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Power Options
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Rear child safety locks
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Cargo Net
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • 180 Amp Alternator
  • Driver foot rest
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • 3.07 Axle Ratio
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Voice recorder
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Tires: P235/55R19 BSW AS Performance
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Light tinted glass
  • LED brakelights
  • Parkview Back-Up Camera
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Digital/Analog Display
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • Valet Function
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
  • Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim
  • Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Laminated Glass
  • Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
  • Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • 70 L Fuel Tank
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
  • Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
  • 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
  • Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Leather Door Trim Insert
  • 276w Regular Amplifier
  • Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
  • Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat
  • Metal-Look Door Handles
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
  • Streaming Audio
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
  • 8.4" Touchscreen
  • Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion, Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats
  • Aluminum Gear Shift Knob
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
  • Heated/Cooled/Illuminated Front Cupholder
  • Illuminated Rear Cupholder
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Polished Alum w/Satin Finish
  • Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Leather/Genuine Wood Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

