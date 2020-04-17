2016 Chrysler 300

Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Window grid antenna Convenience Block Heater

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Power Options POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Safety Driver Knee Airbag

Rear child safety locks Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Exterior Front fog lamps

Steel spare wheel Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Cargo Net

PERIMETER ALARM

180 Amp Alternator

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

3.07 Axle Ratio

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Garage door transmitter

Voice recorder

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Tires: P235/55R19 BSW AS Performance

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Light tinted glass

LED brakelights

Parkview Back-Up Camera

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Digital/Analog Display

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Valet Function

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

Trunk Rear Cargo Access

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Redundant Digital Speedometer

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage

Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6

Chrome Side Windows Trim

Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Laminated Glass

Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

70 L Fuel Tank

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert

Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat

730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints

Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Leather Door Trim Insert

276w Regular Amplifier

Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround

Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat

Metal-Look Door Handles

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

Streaming Audio

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel

8.4" Touchscreen

Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion, Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats

Aluminum Gear Shift Knob

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert

Heated/Cooled/Illuminated Front Cupholder

Illuminated Rear Cupholder

Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Polished Alum w/Satin Finish

Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Leather/Genuine Wood Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

