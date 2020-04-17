1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
+ taxes & licensing
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Cooled Seats, Premium Sound Package, Sunroof, Navigation, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, All wheel drive and more.
In this era of hybrids and crossovers, this Chrysler 300 redefines old-school cool with a classy design, a spacious cabin, and a comfortable ride. This 2016 Chrysler 300 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This stunning Chrysler 300 embodies world-class craftsmanship and advanced technology. This Canadian-built full-size sedan's sculpted aerodynamics, premium interior, and impressive performance make it a benchmark for powerful luxury. It's an old-school North American luxury car loaded with modern features and technology that are anything but old-fashioned. Make a statement in this bold, powerful sedan. This sedan has 51,100 kms. It's silver in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 292HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 300's trim level is Platinum. Upgrade to the luxurious 300C Platinum and you'll be rolling in style. It comes standard with the Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and harman/kardon 19-speaker premium audio, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, premium Nappa leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated rear seats, heated and cooled front cup holders, a rearview camera, remote start, and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CCASG0GH113199.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $163.45 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2