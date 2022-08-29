$29,995+ tax & licensing
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford F-150
2016 Ford F-150
Platinum - $246 B/W
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
111,963KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Compare at $30895 - Our Price is just $29995!
Ford has upped the bar with the 2016 F-150 with multiple tweeks and refinements, helping it remain the top selling truck in Canada now for over 50 years. This 2016 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The F-150 features continues this year with an industry first all aluminum body. Combining high strength, military grade, aluminum alloy with high strength steel has created a lean machine that is heavy on capability. It's built for life in the hardest work environment but creates a light footprint and yet is designed to be a modern luxury daily driver.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 111,963 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is Platinum. Equipped like the King Ranch, but with a modern-urban theme. The fit and finish in the Platinum is what you would expect to to find in a luxury SUV or high end car. On the outside, the Platinum is easily recognizable from its large chrome insert on the tailgate, 20 inch - 6 spoked polished aluminum wheels, quad beam headlamps and power deployable running boards. On the inside, the unique multi colored leather bucket seats will immediately let you know you're in a Platinum. Other notable upgrades include: BLIS (blind spot information system), SYNC3, Rear View Camera w/Dynamic Hitch Assist and Pro Trailer Backup Assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Blind Spot Assist, Rear View Camera, Sync, Aluminum Wheels, Trailer Hitch, Air Conditioning Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Sync.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EG9GFB56819.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats, Blind Spot Assist, Rear View Camera, SYNC, Aluminum Wheels, Trailer Hitch, Air Conditioning Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, SYNC
