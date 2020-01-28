Low Mileage!



No matter what the task, the Ford Super Duty works hard and plays hard. This 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Orleans.



The Ford Super Duty is Canada's workhorse. With over a century of experience, Ford has obsessively designed and engineered the best heavy-duty truck they can build and it shows. Whether you're on the road or on the worksite, the Super Duty gets the job done in comfort and style. High-quality materials inside and out make this truck as nice to be in as it is to look at. Work hard and play hard in this Ford Super Duty. This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 28,000 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.



Our F-250 Super Duty's trim level is XLT. The XLT trim gives you a nice blend of features and value on this Super Duty. It comes with the SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a CD player, and MP3 capability, an integrated trailer brake controller, cruise control, power windows and locks, chrome bumpers, heated telescoping trailer-tow mirrors, and more.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT7W2B68GEC47712.







