$27,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE - Touch Screen - Bluetooth
2016 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE - Touch Screen - Bluetooth
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$27,800
+ taxes & licensing
104,083KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GTV2MECXGZ142744
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,083 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Touch Screen, Bluetooth, A/C, Power Windows, Power Doors!
The 2016 Sierra sets a higher standard with purposeful technology inside and out to help you stay connected and in control. This 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 is for sale today in Orleans.
The main attraction of the 2016 GMC Sierra is its combination of simplicity, ruggedness and handsome design features. The Sierra has always had the advantage in styling over other pickups in its class and 2016 is no different. This GMC Sierra 1500 becomes more fearless, thanks to its new unique front grille, stylish exterior body panels and the addition of LED lights around this awesome truck. This 4X4 pickup has 104,083 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is SLE. This Sierra 1500 SLE offers high quality materials and latest in technology. This Sierra is packed with features like aluminum wheels, an EZ-Lift and lower tailgate, 8 inch diagonal colour touch screen with IntelliLink, SiriusXM, bluetooth steering wheel audio controls, cloth seats and remote keyless entry to give more comfortable and relaxing feeling while on the road. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Touch Screen, Bluetooth, A/c, Power Windows, Power Doors, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $278.39 with $0 down for 60 months @ 10.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
The 2016 Sierra sets a higher standard with purposeful technology inside and out to help you stay connected and in control. This 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 is for sale today in Orleans.
The main attraction of the 2016 GMC Sierra is its combination of simplicity, ruggedness and handsome design features. The Sierra has always had the advantage in styling over other pickups in its class and 2016 is no different. This GMC Sierra 1500 becomes more fearless, thanks to its new unique front grille, stylish exterior body panels and the addition of LED lights around this awesome truck. This 4X4 pickup has 104,083 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is SLE. This Sierra 1500 SLE offers high quality materials and latest in technology. This Sierra is packed with features like aluminum wheels, an EZ-Lift and lower tailgate, 8 inch diagonal colour touch screen with IntelliLink, SiriusXM, bluetooth steering wheel audio controls, cloth seats and remote keyless entry to give more comfortable and relaxing feeling while on the road. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Touch Screen, Bluetooth, A/c, Power Windows, Power Doors, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $278.39 with $0 down for 60 months @ 10.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6-Speaker Audio System
Comfort
A/C
Safety
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Rear Vision Camera with dynamic guide lines
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Airbags, dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger, and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing...
Exterior
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Remote Locking Tailgate (Included and only available with (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry.)
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
Grille surround, chrome
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
Mouldings, bodyside, body colour (Replaced by (B85) mouldings with (GAT) All-Terrain Package.)
LED Lighting, cargo box with switch on centre switch bank
Mirror caps, body-colour (Deleted when (DPN) power camper mirrors are ordered.)
Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper
Bumper, front chrome lower
Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature
Interior
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
Mechanical
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Standard on 4WD V6 models. Available with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
Pickup box (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered on Regular Cab.)
Additional Features
Touch Screen
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2021 Hyundai Tucson Essential - Heated Seats 85,995 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred - Heated Seats 43,475 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue S - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay 73,573 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Call Dealer
613-834-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,800
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2016 GMC Sierra 1500