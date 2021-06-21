2016 GMC Sierra 2500

Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Adjustable Pedals, Remote Engine Start, Climate Control, Touch Screen, Rear View Camera
From the exceptional storage space in the centre console to comfort and convenience interior features, this Sierra 2500HD is designed to give you the comfort you deserve and the flexible functionality you need. This 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
A certified leader in reliability and muscularity, the GMC Sierra 2500HD returns for 2016 better than ever! Completely redesigned, the 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD features more rugged exterior styling plus an array of functional refinements inside this amazing truck. Take one look inside the 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD and you'll see clearly why this is the new standard in truck interiors. The Sierra's interior brings comfort, refinement and convenience to a whole new level.This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 132,500 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 322HP 6.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sierra 2500HD's trim level is SLT. Our Sierra 2500HD SLT comes with heated power leather seats, aluminum wheels, power folding exterior mirrors, dual zone climate control, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, IntelliLink with an 8 inch colour touchscreen, bluetooth streaming audio, remote vehicle starter, a rear vision camera with guidelines, SiriusXM plus much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $300.85 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Suspension Package, Handling/Trailering, heavy-duty includes 51mm twin tube shock absorbers and 33mm front stabilizer bar
Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper (Requires (E63) pickup box.) (Not available with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with GMC signature LED lighting
LED Lighting, cargo box with switch on centre switch bank (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.) (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control Only available on Crew Cab and Double Cab models.
Wheel, 18" x 8" (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare Spare not included with (ZW9) pickup box delete unless a spare tire is ordered. (Requires 18" or 20" wheels and tires.)
Air bag deactivation switch, frontal passenger-side (Included and only available with (ZW9) Pickup box delete on Double Cab and Regular Cab models only. Note: Crew cab does not receive the air bag deactivation switch when ZW9 package is ordered.)
Pedals, power-adjustable for Crew Cab and Double Cab models
GVWR, 9500 lbs. (4309 kg) (Requires (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine or (LC8) 6.0L V8 SFI Gaseous engine. Not available with TK25943 or TC25903 model.)
Air bags Double Cab and Regular Cab: Frontal Airbags- Driver single stage and Front Passenger dual-stage; Thorax side-impact, seat mounted, both driver and front passenger; Head curtain front and rear outboard seating positions; Passenger Sensing Syste...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.