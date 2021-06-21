Menu
2016 GMC Sierra 2500

132,500 KM

Details Description Features

$43,255

+ tax & licensing
$43,255

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-834-6397

2016 GMC Sierra 2500

2016 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLT

2016 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLT

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

  1. 7521447
  2. 7521447
$43,255

+ taxes & licensing

132,500KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7521447
  • Stock #: 420021A
  • VIN: 1GT22TEG2GZ346728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Adjustable Pedals, Remote Engine Start, Climate Control, Touch Screen, Rear View Camera

From the exceptional storage space in the centre console to comfort and convenience interior features, this Sierra 2500HD is designed to give you the comfort you deserve and the flexible functionality you need. This 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

A certified leader in reliability and muscularity, the GMC Sierra 2500HD returns for 2016 better than ever! Completely redesigned, the 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD features more rugged exterior styling plus an array of functional refinements inside this amazing truck. Take one look inside the 2016 GMC Sierra 2500HD and you'll see clearly why this is the new standard in truck interiors. The Sierra's interior brings comfort, refinement and convenience to a whole new level.This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 132,500 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 322HP 6.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Sierra 2500HD's trim level is SLT. Our Sierra 2500HD SLT comes with heated power leather seats, aluminum wheels, power folding exterior mirrors, dual zone climate control, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, IntelliLink with an 8 inch colour touchscreen, bluetooth streaming audio, remote vehicle starter, a rear vision camera with guidelines, SiriusXM plus much more!

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $300.85 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Features

Four Wheel Drive
Pickup box
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Rear axle, 4.10 ratio (Requires (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine or (LC8) 6.0L V8 SFI Gaseous CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) engine.)
Air cleaner, high-capacity
Transfer case, electronic shift with rotary dial controls (Requires 4WD models.)
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DuraLife brake rotors
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Assist handle, front passenger and driver on A-pillars
Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping
6-Speaker Audio System
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered.)
Remote Locking Tailgate
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model. Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
Bumper, front chrome
CornerStep, rear bumper (Requires (E63) pickup box.)
Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps (Requires (E63) pickup box.)
Grille surround, chrome
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
Single-slot CD/MP3 player (On Crew Cab replaced by (U42) rear seat DVD/Blu-Ray Entertainment Package when (U42) is ordered.)
Rear Vision Camera with dynamic guide lines (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.)
Fog lamps, front, halogen
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Mouldings, bodyside, chrome
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Power outlet, 110-volt AC
Suspension Package, Handling/Trailering, heavy-duty includes 51mm twin tube shock absorbers and 33mm front stabilizer bar
Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper (Requires (E63) pickup box.) (Not available with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with GMC signature LED lighting
LED Lighting, cargo box with switch on centre switch bank (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete is ordered.) (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control Only available on Crew Cab and Double Cab models.
Wheel, 18" x 8" (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare Spare not included with (ZW9) pickup box delete unless a spare tire is ordered. (Requires 18" or 20" wheels and tires.)
Air bag deactivation switch, frontal passenger-side (Included and only available with (ZW9) Pickup box delete on Double Cab and Regular Cab models only. Note: Crew cab does not receive the air bag deactivation switch when ZW9 package is ordered.)
Pedals, power-adjustable for Crew Cab and Double Cab models
GVWR, 9500 lbs. (4309 kg) (Requires (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine or (LC8) 6.0L V8 SFI Gaseous engine. Not available with TK25943 or TC25903 model.)
Air bags Double Cab and Regular Cab: Frontal Airbags- Driver single stage and Front Passenger dual-stage; Thorax side-impact, seat mounted, both driver and front passenger; Head curtain front and rear outboard seating positions; Passenger Sensing Syste...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

