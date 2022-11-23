$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Civic
SEDAN LX
Used
- Listing ID: 9376741
- Stock #: 230022A
- VIN: 2HGFC2F50GH020529
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Description
The new 2016 Honda Civic Sedan stands out from the crowd with its aggressive good looks, unmatched interior quality, and high tech features. This 2016 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Completely redesigned for 2016, the Honda Civic sedan has a stylish new exterior, a more fuel-efficient engine and is sportier than ever without sacrificing ride comfort. The 2016 Honda Civic manages to successfully serve as both a practical, reliable car and a fun, sporty model that has some of the best steering, handling, and driving dynamics in the segment. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 158HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Civic Sedan's trim level is LX. The LX offers a great list of standard features including LED running lights, traction control, Bluetooth, automatic climate control, a rearview camera, a 7-inch color display with 8 speakers, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, HondaLink, heated front seats, Wi-Fi tethering, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera
