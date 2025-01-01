Menu
<p><span style=color:rgb( 58 , 80 , 95 )>Thinking of saving money? This motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</span></p>

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

181,198 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Luxury w/6-Passenger

12567050

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Luxury w/6-Passenger

Location

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9

613-824-5421

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
181,198KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8SNDHF6GU135315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,198 KM

Vehicle Description

Thinking of saving money? This motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Orleans Kia

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Orleans Kia

613-824-5421

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe