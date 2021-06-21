2016 Jeep Cherokee

$18,500 + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 1 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7521429

7521429 Stock #: 410747A

410747A VIN: 1C4PJMAS4GW312896

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 65,100 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Compass Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Valet Function Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Mechanical Block Heater 3.73 Axle Ratio Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 1000# Maximum Payload GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs) Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Black door handles Front license plate bracket Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Black rear bumper Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Side Windows Trim Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares Suspension Normal Duty Suspension Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Additional Features Urethane Gear Shift Knob Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Illuminated Front Cupholder 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake 59.1 L Fuel Tank Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins

