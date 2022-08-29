2016 Jeep Cherokee

$21,444 + taxes & licensing 1 1 5 , 6 5 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9020935

9020935 Stock #: H0013

H0013 VIN: 1C4PJMDS5GW196524

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 115,652 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Garage door transmitter Safety Traction Control 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Trailer Sway Control Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Rear side impact airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Brake Assist Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Perimeter/approach lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Trim Leather upholstery Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Additional Features Panic Alarm voltmeter Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Drive Type: Four-Wheel Seat upholstery: leather Sequential multi-point fuel injection Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Engine displacement: 2.4 L Rear seats: split-bench Manual-shift auto Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Roof rack: rails only Cylinder configuration: V-6 Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Door mirrors: body-colour Rear cargo: liftgate Ramp breakover angle: 20 deg Departure angle: 25 deg Approach angle: 19 deg Turning radius: 5.7m (18.8') Tailpipe finisher: chrome 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Fuel economy city: 11.3L/100 km Passenger volume: 2,956L (104.4 cu.ft.) Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs) Front tires: 225/60TR18.0 Rear tires: 225/60TR18.0 Fuel economy highway: 8.3L/100 km AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: uconnect w/Bluetooth Payload: 454kg (1,000lbs) Compression ratio: 10.10 to 1 Power 4-way driver lumbar support Configurable Wheel size: 18 Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes Remote engine start: keyfob Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12 Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Proximity key: doors and push button start Rear shoulder room: 1,400mm (55.1) Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 97.0mm (3.46 x 3.82) Front hiproom: 1,367mm (53.8) Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3) Ground clearance (max): 267mm (10.5) Transmission: 9 speed automatic Exterior body width: 1,859mm (73.2) Front legroom: 1,044mm (41.1) Rear legroom: 1,024mm (40.3) Front headroom: 1,001mm (39.4) Rear headroom: 978mm (38.5) Engine horsepower: 184hp @ 6,400RPM Engine torque: 171 lb.-ft. @ 4,600RPM Rear hiproom: 1,267mm (49.9) Front shoulder room: 1,463mm (57.6) Interior cargo volume: 697 L (25 cu.ft.) Exterior length: 4,623mm (182.0) Fuel economy combined: 10.0L/100 km Ground clearance (min): 208mm (8.2) Primary LCD size: 8.4 Horsepower: 271hp @ 6,500RPM Torque: 239 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM GVWR: 2,495kg (5,500lbs) Fuel tank capacity: 59.1L Exterior height: 1,681mm (66.2) Curb weight: 1,793kg (3,953lbs) Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,668 L (59 cu.ft.) Compressor: Not Available Appearance: digital/analog Hybrid traction battery type: none Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline Fuel economy (Alternate 1) fuel type: E85 Engine litres: 3.2L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.