2016 Jeep Cherokee
Limited
115,652KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9020935
- Stock #: H0013
- VIN: 1C4PJMDS5GW196524
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,652 KM
Vehicle Description
* 3,2 L v6 * 9 speed auto * Navigation * leather * Xenon headlights * Tow group
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Garage door transmitter
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Trailer Sway Control
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Brake Assist
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Leather upholstery
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Seat upholstery: leather
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Engine displacement: 2.4 L
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Ramp breakover angle: 20 deg
Departure angle: 25 deg
Approach angle: 19 deg
Turning radius: 5.7m (18.8')
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel economy city: 11.3L/100 km
Passenger volume: 2,956L (104.4 cu.ft.)
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Front tires: 225/60TR18.0
Rear tires: 225/60TR18.0
Fuel economy highway: 8.3L/100 km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: uconnect w/Bluetooth
Payload: 454kg (1,000lbs)
Compression ratio: 10.10 to 1
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes
Remote engine start: keyfob
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear shoulder room: 1,400mm (55.1)
Engine bore x stroke: 88.0mm x 97.0mm (3.46 x 3.82)
Front hiproom: 1,367mm (53.8)
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Ground clearance (max): 267mm (10.5)
Transmission: 9 speed automatic
Exterior body width: 1,859mm (73.2)
Front legroom: 1,044mm (41.1)
Rear legroom: 1,024mm (40.3)
Front headroom: 1,001mm (39.4)
Rear headroom: 978mm (38.5)
Engine horsepower: 184hp @ 6,400RPM
Engine torque: 171 lb.-ft. @ 4,600RPM
Rear hiproom: 1,267mm (49.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,463mm (57.6)
Interior cargo volume: 697 L (25 cu.ft.)
Exterior length: 4,623mm (182.0)
Fuel economy combined: 10.0L/100 km
Ground clearance (min): 208mm (8.2)
Primary LCD size: 8.4
Horsepower: 271hp @ 6,500RPM
Torque: 239 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
GVWR: 2,495kg (5,500lbs)
Fuel tank capacity: 59.1L
Exterior height: 1,681mm (66.2)
Curb weight: 1,793kg (3,953lbs)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,668 L (59 cu.ft.)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Fuel economy (Alternate 1) fuel type: E85
Engine litres: 3.2L
