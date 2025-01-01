Menu
Temper your expectations and youll find Kias turbocharged Forte to be a competent family hauler with some surprising get up and go! This 2016 Kia Forte5 is fresh on our lot in Orleans. <br> <br>With bold lines and striking features, the Kia Forte5 proves that utility doesnt come at the cost of great design. While its style offers the right amount of edginess, it doesnt skimp on utility. A surprisingly roomy, well-appointed interior offers space for passengers or plenty of cargo. It only takes a moment behind the wheel to see that this Forte5 is something special, with a sporty interior cabin, comfortable seat and excellent visibility, the 2016 Kia Forte5 will exceed your expectations. This sedan has 120,000 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br/><br>We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, were always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawas number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we dont have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Description

Temper your expectations and you'll find Kia's turbocharged Forte to be a competent family hauler with some surprising get up and go! This 2016 Kia Forte5 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

With bold lines and striking features, the Kia Forte5 proves that utility doesn't come at the cost of great design. While its style offers the right amount of edginess, it doesn't skimp on utility. A surprisingly roomy, well-appointed interior offers space for passengers or plenty of cargo. It only takes a moment behind the wheel to see that this Forte5 is something special, with a sporty interior cabin, comfortable seat and excellent visibility, the 2016 Kia Forte5 will exceed your expectations. This sedan has 120,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.


We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

2016 Kia Forte5