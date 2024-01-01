Menu
<p>Check out this fully loaded Kia Soul SX Luxury!!! JUST TRADED IN!!! Features include: leather seats, power driver seat, navigation, power sunroof, heated seats, cooled seats, heated steering wheel, power group, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio, cruise control, alloy wheels and more!</p><p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; caret-color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)!</span></p><p><span style=color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-wrap; caret-color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff;>Priced at ONLY $87 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 60 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000) OR cash purchase price of $11900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment! </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD</span></p>

2016 Kia Soul

144,501 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Soul

SX LUXURY! LOADED!! LEATHER, HEATED/COOLED SEATS!

2016 Kia Soul

SX LUXURY! LOADED!! LEATHER, HEATED/COOLED SEATS!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,501KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDJX3A59G7390559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,501 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this fully loaded Kia Soul SX Luxury!!! JUST TRADED IN!!! Features include: leather seats, power driver seat, navigation, power sunroof, heated seats, cooled seats, heated steering wheel, power group, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio, cruise control, alloy wheels and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)!

Priced at ONLY $87 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 60 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000) OR cash purchase price of $11900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD

Vehicle Features

Packages

SUNROOF
LEATHER
HEATED SEATS
COOLED SEATS
POWER DRIVER SEAT
NAVIGATION
BACK-UP CAMERA
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE
POWER GROUP
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY
REMOTE START

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2016 Kia Soul