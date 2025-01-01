Menu
<p>WOW!! ONLY 54,000km!!!! This 2016 Mazda3 GX sedan is the like new economical, 4cyl sedan you have been looking for! Features include: power group, back-up camera, touch-screen radio, bluetooth hands-free, cruise control, push-button start, air conditioning, remote keyless entry and more!</p><p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.</span></p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Priced at ONLY $139 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 60 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $15995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</span></p>

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

54,536 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda MAZDA3

VERY LOW KM! 54K, AUTO, BACK-UP CAM, BLUETOOTH!

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

VERY LOW KM! 54K, AUTO, BACK-UP CAM, BLUETOOTH!

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
54,536KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3MZBM1U71GM276993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 54,536 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!! ONLY 54,000km!!!! This 2016 Mazda3 GX sedan is the 'like new' economical, 4cyl sedan you have been looking for! Features include: power group, back-up camera, touch-screen radio, bluetooth hands-free, cruise control, push-button start, air conditioning, remote keyless entry and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $139 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 60 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $15995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE
BACK-UP CAMERA
POWER GROUP
CRUISE CONTROL
PUSH-BUTTON START
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY
TOUCH-SCREEN RADIO

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2016 Mazda MAZDA3