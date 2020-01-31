2016 Mazda MAZDA3

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Check out this safe & fuel efficient Mazda 3 sport in transit to our dealership!! This 2016 Mazda 3 sport features a 6-speed manual transmission, sporty hatchback, back-up camera, Bluetooth & much more!! Luxe certified pre-owned including: 180-point inspection & reconditioning, interior/exterior detail clean up, carproof vehicle history report, & full tank of fuel on delivery! ONLY $91 bi-weekly w/ $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% A.P.R. (C.O.B. $1415/$10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $11,995 (both prices plus HST & licensing). CALL & RESERVE TODAY!!
