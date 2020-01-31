2016 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Check out this safe & fuel efficient Mazda 3 sport in transit to our dealership!! This 2016 Mazda 3 sport features a 6-speed manual transmission, sporty hatchback, back-up camera, Bluetooth & much more!! Luxe certified pre-owned including: 180-point inspection & reconditioning, interior/exterior detail clean up, carproof vehicle history report, & full tank of fuel on delivery! ONLY $91 bi-weekly w/ $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% A.P.R. (C.O.B. $1415/$10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $11,995 (both prices plus HST & licensing). CALL & RESERVE TODAY!!

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rearview Camera

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Trunk Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Proximity Key

Push Button Start

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player

SiriusXM Radio Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

Steel Wheels Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

Back-Up Camera

Keyless Start

HD Radio

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.