2016 MINI Cooper

60,555 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2016 MINI Cooper

2016 MINI Cooper

HATCHBACK, SUNROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS!!

2016 MINI Cooper

HATCHBACK, SUNROOF, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS!!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

60,555KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6126879
  • Stock #: 20092
  • VIN: WMWXP5C53G2D13816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 60,555 KM

Vehicle Description

IN TRANSIT TO OUR DEALERSHIP! CHECK OUT THIS AWESOME, FUN TO DRIVE MINI COOPER!! This 2016 Mini Cooper is loaded featuring an automatic transmission, sunroof, leather seats, heated seats & so much more! Luxe certified pre-owned includes: 180-point inspection & reconditioning with a safety, interior/exterior detail clean, Carfax vehicle history report, & full tank of fuel on delivery! ONLY $113 bi-weekly w/ $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% A.P.R. ($1415/$10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $14,900 (both prices plus hst & licensing). IN TRANSIT, CALL & RESERVE TODAY! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Turbocharged
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

