2016 Nissan Frontier
SV - $213 B/W
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
127,138KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9183274
- Stock #: 230039A
- VIN: 1N6AD0FV5GN791941
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour QAK
- Interior Colour STEEL CLOTH SEATING
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 230039A
- Mileage 127,138 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $26775 - Our Price is just $25995!
This Nissan Frontier is one of your best bets if you don't quite need a full-size pickup, but maneuverability and functionality are high on your priority list. This 2016 Nissan Frontier is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Go down the path less traveled, on-road or off. Power through every job, big or small. Open up to more possibilities. Hitch up your weekend toys and go in this Nissan Frontier. It has toughness for the work site and rugged capability to take you off the map. With an efficient, mid-size body, this Frontier saves you money at the pump and space in your garage. Work hard and play hard with this Nissan Frontier. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 127,138 kms. It's qak in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 261HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Frontier's trim level is SV. The SV trim offers a satisfying blend of features and value in this Frontier. It comes with an AM/FM CD player with a USB port and SiriusXM, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, power doors with remote keyless entry, power windows, air conditioning, steering wheel audio control, aluminum wheels, body-color front bumper, dual power heated mirrors, and more.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control
