$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-824-8550
2016 Nissan Maxima
2016 Nissan Maxima
SV
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
119,819KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10555215
- Stock #: PM0082
- VIN: 1N4AA6AP2GC379002
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bleu
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,819 KM
Vehicle Description
With respectable power, a pleasant ride, and luxurious features, this Nissan Maxima stands above the competition in full-size sedans. This 2016 Nissan Maxima is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This Nissan Maxima is more than just a sedan. It's a four-door sports car. Any full-size sedan can deliver a comfortable ride, but this Maxima gives you an exciting driving experience without sacrificing comfort and style like no other sedan on the road. Step inside the spacious interior and you'll feel like you're in a much more expensive luxury car. From the impressive performance to the distinct style to the well-appointed interior, there's a lot to love in this Nissan Maxima. This sedan has 119,819 kms. It's bleu in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Maxima's trim level is SV. This Maxima SV is an incredible value. It comes with premium features like navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, leather seats which are heated in front, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, a rearview camera, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, front and rear sonar system, power heated mirrors, aluminum wheels, and more.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8