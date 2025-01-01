$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 Nissan Maxima
Platinum - Sunroof - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
VIN 1N4AA6AP8GC445410
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 250500A
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats!
Add a little extra excitement and comfort to your commute with this stylish Nissan Maxima sedan. This 2016 Nissan Maxima is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This Nissan Maxima is more than just a sedan. It's a four-door sports car. Any full-size sedan can deliver a comfortable ride, but this Maxima gives you an exciting driving experience without sacrificing comfort and style like no other sedan on the road. Step inside the spacious interior and you'll feel like you're in a much more expensive luxury car. From the impressive performance to the distinct style to the well-appointed interior, there's a lot to love in this Nissan Maxima. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Maxima's trim level is Platinum. This range-topping Maxima Platinum is a well-appointed luxury car on a budget. It comes with driver attention alert, around view monitor with moving object detection, memory driver's seat, steering wheel, and mirrors, heated and cooled leather seats with diamond-quilted inserts, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Bose 11-speaker premium audio, remote start, a rearview camera, a heated steering wheel, a dual panel power moonroof, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget. Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun, Casselman, Limoges, Crysler and beyond!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
