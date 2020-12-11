2016 Nissan Pathfinder

Vehicle Features

Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Convenience remote start Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Diversity antenna Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Air filtration Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Rear View Camera CHROME DOOR HANDLES PERIMETER ALARM SPLASH GUARDS Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Front Cupholder Carpet Floor Trim 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Black grille w/chrome surround Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Full Carpet Floor Covering Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Auto Locking Hubs Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) 5.58 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,682 kgs (5,913 lbs) 82-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 73 L Fuel Tank 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control Passenger Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.