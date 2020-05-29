Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-824-8550

2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 49,520KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5203823
  • Stock #: PA0052
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV8GC804998
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!

This Nissan Rogue boasts appealing looks, advanced safety features, and impressive creature comforts. This 2016 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This low mileage SUV has just 49,520 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Rogue's trim level is SV. The SV trim brings a nice blend of features and value to this Rogue. It comes with Bluetooth hands-free phone system, SiriusXM, a USB port, six-speaker audio, a rearview camera, a folding, sliding, reclining second-row bench seat, heated front seats, air conditioning, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lights, automatic headlights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights.


Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 250+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Rear child safety locks
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Integrated roof antenna
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • glove box
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Roll-Up Cargo Cover
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • 110 amp alternator
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
  • Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim
  • Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
  • Roof Rack Rails Only
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering
  • Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
  • Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • Transmission: Xtronic CVTw/Sport Mode Switch
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
  • 5.694 Axle Ratio
  • 55 L Fuel Tank
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • SiriusXM
  • Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Alloy
  • Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power driver seat w/power lumbar support and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat
  • GVWR: 2,065 kgs (4,553 lbs)
  • Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Passenger Seat

