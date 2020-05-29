2016 Nissan Rogue

Safety Fog Lights

Rear child safety locks Seating Heated Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Front fog lamps

Steel spare wheel Convenience Block Heater

Variable Intermittent Wipers

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Integrated roof antenna Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box

Manual air conditioning

Air filtration Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Rear View Camera

CHROME DOOR HANDLES

PERIMETER ALARM

SPLASH GUARDS

Driver foot rest

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Permanent locking hubs

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Roll-Up Cargo Cover

Carpet Floor Trim

110 amp alternator

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Black grille w/chrome surround

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Urethane Gear Shift Knob

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel

Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Chrome Side Windows Trim

Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Roof Rack Rails Only

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Full Carpet Floor Covering

Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest

Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

Battery w/Run Down Protection

Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Transmission: Xtronic CVTw/Sport Mode Switch

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder

5.694 Axle Ratio

55 L Fuel Tank

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

SiriusXM

Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Alloy

Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power driver seat w/power lumbar support and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat

GVWR: 2,065 kgs (4,553 lbs)

Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Passenger Seat

