Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Power Windows
Thanks to competitive pricing, admirable fuel economy, and a well-appointed cabin, this Nissan Sentra is a strong choice in the compact class. This 2016 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This Nissan Sentra completely redefines what an affordable car can be and proves the good life is well within reach. It has tasteful styling inside and out, advanced features you'll love, and a huge interior with surprising luxuries. The drive is good too with a smooth, fuel-efficient drivetrain. See what you've been missing in this Nissan Sentra. It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 130HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sentra's trim level is SV. This Sentra SV is a well-appointed sedan and a great value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM, a USB port, and an aux jack, Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free phone system, premium cloth seats which are heated in front, a rearview camera, air conditioning, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, six airbags, and more.
Vehicle Features
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Window grid antenna
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
110 amp alternator
Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Analog Display
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding