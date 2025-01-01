Menu
SUPER LOW KM!!!! AND A HEMI V8 WITH TOW PACKAGE AND TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER!!! Features on this 2016 RAM 1500 CREW CAB 4WD include: power group, cruise control, remote keyless entry, SiriusXM satellite radio, alloy wheels and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $215 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 60 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $23995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

2016 RAM 1500

80,477 KM

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing
2016 RAM 1500

SUPER LOW KM!!! HEMI V8!! TOW PKG!! POWER GROUP!!

12735786

2016 RAM 1500

SUPER LOW KM!!! HEMI V8!! TOW PKG!! POWER GROUP!!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
80,477KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KTXGG283503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 80,477 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPER LOW KM!!!! AND A HEMI V8 WITH TOW PACKAGE AND TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER!!! Features on this 2016 RAM 1500 CREW CAB 4WD include: power group, cruise control, remote keyless entry, SiriusXM satellite radio, alloy wheels and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $215 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 60 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $23995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-830-5676

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2016 RAM 1500