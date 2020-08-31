Menu
2016 RAM 1500

94,744 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-834-6397

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

SLT

2016 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

94,744KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5733351
  • Stock #: 400764A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GM7GS168674

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,744 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control

Reliable, dependable, and innovative, this Ram 1500 proves that it has what it takes. This 2016 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This sought after diesel Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has 94,744 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our 1500's trim level is SLT. This Ram 1500 SLT is a great blend of features, value, and capability. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free communication, SiriusXM, a mini trip computer, air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, six airbags, chrome bumpers, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7GM7GS168674.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm




Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Features

Compass
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Goodyear Brand Tires
Steel spare wheel
Engine Oil Cooler
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Trailer Wiring Harness
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Tip Start
180 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Centre Hub
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Chrome rear step bumper
Black Exterior Mirrors
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Active grille shutters
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Analog Display
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
GPS Antenna Input
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Streaming Audio
98-Litre (21.6-Gallon) Fuel Tank
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
1700# Maximum Payload
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Armrests w/Storage
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

