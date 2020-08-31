Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Convenience Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Windows Power Rear Window DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille Exterior Goodyear Brand Tires Steel spare wheel Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box Manual air conditioning Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness CHROME DOOR HANDLES Tip Start 180 Amp Alternator HD shock absorbers Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Centre Hub CLEARCOAT PAINT Chrome rear step bumper Black Exterior Mirrors Day-Night Rearview Mirror Electronic Transfer Case Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder Active grille shutters 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Analog Display Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Vinyl Door Trim Insert 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement GPS Antenna Input Pickup Cargo Box Lights Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust Streaming Audio 98-Litre (21.6-Gallon) Fuel Tank Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs) Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage 1700# Maximum Payload Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Armrests w/Storage Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

