Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control
Reliable, dependable, and innovative, this Ram 1500 proves that it has what it takes. This 2016 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This sought after diesel Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has 94,744 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 1500's trim level is SLT. This Ram 1500 SLT is a great blend of features, value, and capability. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth streaming audio and hands-free communication, SiriusXM, a mini trip computer, air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, six airbags, chrome bumpers, and more. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7GM7GS168674.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Compass
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Goodyear Brand Tires
Steel spare wheel
Engine Oil Cooler
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Trailer Wiring Harness
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Tip Start
180 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Centre Hub
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Chrome rear step bumper
Black Exterior Mirrors
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Active grille shutters
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Analog Display
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler