Be the talk of the town with your new 2016 Subaru Crosstrek! Features include: power group, heated seats, back-up camera, touch-screen radio, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio, alloy wheels, cruise control, air conditioning and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $136 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 60 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $15995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

2016 Subaru Crosstrek

112,011 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Subaru Crosstrek

LOW KM, AWD, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA!!

2016 Subaru Crosstrek

LOW KM, AWD, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA!!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
112,011KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2GPABC5GH269728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,011 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

ALL WHEEL DRIVE
HEATED SEATS
TOUCH-SCREEN RADIO
BACK-UP CAMERA
POWER GROUP
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

