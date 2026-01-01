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<p>JUST LANDED! Check it this 2016 Subaru Crosstrek Limited! Features include: leather interior, heated seats, power driver seat, navigation, power sunroof, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, and MORE!</p><p>This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, <em><strong>Available</strong></em> Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, <em><strong>No-charge first oil change!</strong></em>, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. <strong>**<em>Ask about our U-select Standard Plus Extended Powertrain Warranty Covearge!!**</em> </strong><strong>Proudly </strong><strong>Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!</strong></p><p><strong>Priced at ONLY $199 bi-weekly with $500 down over 48 months at 9.59% OR cash purchase price of $15499 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your appointment today!</strong></p>

2016 Subaru Crosstrek

118,984 KM

Details Description Features

$15,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Subaru Crosstrek

2.0 LIMITED - HEATED SEATS, GPS, LEATHER AND MORE!

Watch This Vehicle
14020269

2016 Subaru Crosstrek

2.0 LIMITED - HEATED SEATS, GPS, LEATHER AND MORE!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,499

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
118,984KM
Good Condition
VIN JF2GPANC5G8263827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,984 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST LANDED! Check it this 2016 Subaru Crosstrek Limited! Features include: leather interior, heated seats, power driver seat, navigation, power sunroof, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, and MORE!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, No-charge first oil change!, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. **Ask about our U-select Standard Plus Extended Powertrain Warranty Covearge!!** Proudly Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!

Priced at ONLY $199 bi-weekly with $500 down over 48 months at 9.59% OR cash purchase price of $15499 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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613-830-XXXX

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613-830-5676

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$15,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2016 Subaru Crosstrek