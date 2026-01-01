$15,499+ taxes & licensing
2016 Subaru Crosstrek
2.0 LIMITED - HEATED SEATS, GPS, LEATHER AND MORE!
2016 Subaru Crosstrek
2.0 LIMITED - HEATED SEATS, GPS, LEATHER AND MORE!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
$15,499
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 118,984 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED! Check it this 2016 Subaru Crosstrek Limited! Features include: leather interior, heated seats, power driver seat, navigation, power sunroof, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, and MORE!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, No-charge first oil change!, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. **Ask about our U-select Standard Plus Extended Powertrain Warranty Covearge!!** Proudly Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!
Priced at ONLY $199 bi-weekly with $500 down over 48 months at 9.59% OR cash purchase price of $15499 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your appointment today!
Vehicle Features
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Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
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Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
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Powertrain
Additional Features
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613-830-5676