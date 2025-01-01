2016 Toyota Corolla

Menu
S, 6SPD MANUAL, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, B/U CAM!

12287700

S, 6SPD MANUAL, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, B/U CAM!

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE0GC512035

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 131,417 KM

WOWWWW RARE!!! Hard-to-find manual transmission Corolla S!! ONE OWNER VEHICLE!!!!  Features include: power sunroof, heated seats, back-up camera, alloy wheels, touch-screen radio, bluetooth hands-free, remote keyless entry, power group, air conditioning and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $117 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 60 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $13995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

POWER SUNROOF
BACK-UP CAMERA
HEATED SEATS
TOUCH-SCREEN RADIO
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE
ALLOY WHEELS
SPORT PACKAGE
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY
CD/MP3 PLAYER

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

