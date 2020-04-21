1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
+ taxes & licensing
Low Mileage, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate!
The 2016 Toyota Highlander is seen as one of the best sport utilities available in North America. This 2016 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Leading the segment it helped create, this 2016 Toyota Highlander has grown larger, yet remains every bit as reliable and functional as the original. Toyota has taken refinement to new level in the 2016 Highlander, giving it a bold exterior, high quality materials and exceptional good-looks. The 2016 Toyota Highlander places an emphasis on safety, comfort, economy and reliability while following the company's latest design trends on the interior. The seats are very comfortable and supportive while the controls are easy to use and perfectly designed for this awesome SUV. This low mileage SUV has just 32,950 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Highlander's trim level is XLE. Go wherever your imagination leads in this impressive Highlander XLE. It blends utility and style with contemporary features like an integrated AVN premium navigation system, a power sunroof, power liftgate and built in roof rack, front fog lamps, an 8 inch colour display screen, advanced voice recognition with bluetooth connectivity, heated front seats with leather and SofTex seat surfaces, dual-zone automatic air conditioning, 19 inch aluminum wheels, a rear view camera and Toyota's smart key system with push button start plus a lot more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth.
Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8