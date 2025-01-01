Menu
Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors

For the driver whos always on the go, the 2016 RAV4 is designed to make every trip as simple and convenient as possible with 2080 Litres of cargo space. This 2016 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

The 2016 Toyota RAV4 boasts a refreshed exterior, premium soft-touch interior materials, exciting new technology, advanced safety features and much more. The RAV4 is a compact crossover thats ready to handle your busy lifestyle with its sporty and spirited performance, impressive cargo capacity and energetic driving characteristics. Sculpted and sleek, athletic and agile, this all new 2016 model features a sharper front and rear bumper design, new wheel designs and the addition of a shark-fin antenna on top! Inside this 2016 RAV4 a newly refreshed interior awaits you. Its improved interior design surrounds you with an array of advanced safety and technology features. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our RAV4s trim level is LE. Get ready to do more in this awesome Rav4 LE the ultimate compact SUV. Standard features include 17 inch wheels, Bluetooth capability with USB input, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, power windows, electronic stability control and power windows.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans.

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

VIN 2T3ZFREV7GW299359

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240260A
  • Mileage 0

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
