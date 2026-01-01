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2016 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Limited - Navigation
2016 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Limited - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
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VIN JTMDJREV0GD033865
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P6870
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, SiriusXM!
From its sleek front fascia down to its tailgate, RAV4 Hybrid lets you hit the road with sporty, dynamic style. This 2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The all-new 2016 RAV4 Hybrid is the compact SUV you've been waiting for. Striking in design and packed with advanced tech and safety features, the RAV4 Hybrid boasts even more power than its conventionally powered siblings, all while delivering exceptional fuel efficiency just 7.2L/100km (city/highway combined). For a dynamic and fun All-Wheel-Drive experience that accepts no compromises, this 2016 RAV4 Hybrid is truly the best of both worlds.
It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 194HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our RAV4 Hybrid's trim level is Limited. The Limited package offers everything you want in a Hybrid vehicle. Its features a built-in navigation system, stylish 18 inch aluminum wheels, a larger 7 inch touch screen display, SiriusXM radio, bluetooth capability for your smart phone, a dynamic backup camera, SofTex leather seat, lane departure warning with lane keep assist, forward and rear collision alert, LED headlights plus many more luxurious features. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Collision Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
From its sleek front fascia down to its tailgate, RAV4 Hybrid lets you hit the road with sporty, dynamic style. This 2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The all-new 2016 RAV4 Hybrid is the compact SUV you've been waiting for. Striking in design and packed with advanced tech and safety features, the RAV4 Hybrid boasts even more power than its conventionally powered siblings, all while delivering exceptional fuel efficiency just 7.2L/100km (city/highway combined). For a dynamic and fun All-Wheel-Drive experience that accepts no compromises, this 2016 RAV4 Hybrid is truly the best of both worlds.
It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 194HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our RAV4 Hybrid's trim level is Limited. The Limited package offers everything you want in a Hybrid vehicle. Its features a built-in navigation system, stylish 18 inch aluminum wheels, a larger 7 inch touch screen display, SiriusXM radio, bluetooth capability for your smart phone, a dynamic backup camera, SofTex leather seat, lane departure warning with lane keep assist, forward and rear collision alert, LED headlights plus many more luxurious features. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Collision Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Navigation
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Cargo Net
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Selective service internet access
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Bodyside Mouldings and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Tires: P235/55R18 All Season -inc: compact spare tire
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Safety
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Collision Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front
Mechanical
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
56 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
3.542 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,250 kgs (4,960 lbs)
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: gate type shifter and transmission cooler
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.5L 16-Valve DOHC I-4 -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), Electronic Throttle Control System w/Intelligence (ETCS-i), Hybrid Synergy Drive (HSD), Atkinson cycle, cooled Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) system, EV mode, ECO mode ...
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
410.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Nickel Metal Hydride (nimh) Traction Battery
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Collision Warning
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2016 Toyota RAV4