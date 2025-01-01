$17,444+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota Venza
4DR WGN V6 AWD
Location
Orleans Mitsubishi
1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1
613-702-4412
$17,444
+ taxes & licensing
Used
139,806KM
VIN 4T3BK3BB9GU121960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4331B
- Mileage 139,806 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Seat upholstery: cloth
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Number of doors: 4
Wheel size: 20
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Engine displacement: 3.5 L
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/60,000km
Turning radius: 6.0m (19.6')
Fuel economy highway: 9.3L/100 km
Compression ratio: 10.80 to 1
Approach angle: 16 deg
Curb weight: 1,835kg (4,045lbs)
Departure angle: 20 deg
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Payload: 375kg (827lbs)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Drive type: all-wheel
Passenger volume: 3,058L (108.0 cu.ft.)
Primary LCD size: 6.1
Exterior length: 4,800mm (189.0)
Fuel tank capacity: 67.0L
Ground clearance (min): 205mm (8.1)
Engine bore x stroke: 94.0mm x 83.1mm (3.70 x 3.27)
Fuel economy combined: 11.3L/100 km
Fuel economy city: 12.8L/100 km
Exterior body width: 1,905mm (75.0)
Wheelbase: 2,775mm (109.3)
Towing capacity: 1,587kg (3,499lbs)
Rear headroom: 997mm (39.3)
Exterior height: 1,610mm (63.4)
Front tires: 245/50HR20.0
Rear tires: 245/50HR20.0
Horsepower: 268hp @ 6,200RPM
Torque: 246 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM
Engine horsepower: 268hp @ 6,200RPM
Engine torque: 246 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM
GVWR: 2,390kg (5,269lbs)
Front legroom: 1,022mm (40.2)
Rear legroom: 993mm (39.1)
Front headroom: 1,007mm (39.6)
Front hiproom: 1,422mm (56.0)
Rear hiproom: 1,435mm (56.5)
Front shoulder room: 1,525mm (60.0)
Rear shoulder room: 1,499mm (59.0)
Interior cargo volume: 870 L (31 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,990 L (70 cu.ft.)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Engine litres: 3.5L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
