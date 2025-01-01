Menu
2016 Toyota Venza

139,806 KM

Details Features

$17,444

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Toyota Venza

4DR WGN V6 AWD

12925700

2016 Toyota Venza

4DR WGN V6 AWD

Location

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

613-702-4412

$17,444

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,806KM
VIN 4T3BK3BB9GU121960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4331B
  • Mileage 139,806 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Seat upholstery: cloth
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Number of doors: 4
Wheel size: 20
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Engine displacement: 3.5 L
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/60,000km
Turning radius: 6.0m (19.6')
Fuel economy highway: 9.3L/100 km
Compression ratio: 10.80 to 1
Approach angle: 16 deg
Curb weight: 1,835kg (4,045lbs)
Departure angle: 20 deg
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Payload: 375kg (827lbs)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Drive type: all-wheel
Passenger volume: 3,058L (108.0 cu.ft.)
Primary LCD size: 6.1
Exterior length: 4,800mm (189.0)
Fuel tank capacity: 67.0L
Ground clearance (min): 205mm (8.1)
Engine bore x stroke: 94.0mm x 83.1mm (3.70 x 3.27)
Fuel economy combined: 11.3L/100 km
Fuel economy city: 12.8L/100 km
Exterior body width: 1,905mm (75.0)
Wheelbase: 2,775mm (109.3)
Towing capacity: 1,587kg (3,499lbs)
Rear headroom: 997mm (39.3)
Exterior height: 1,610mm (63.4)
Front tires: 245/50HR20.0
Rear tires: 245/50HR20.0
Horsepower: 268hp @ 6,200RPM
Torque: 246 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM
Engine horsepower: 268hp @ 6,200RPM
Engine torque: 246 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM
GVWR: 2,390kg (5,269lbs)
Front legroom: 1,022mm (40.2)
Rear legroom: 993mm (39.1)
Front headroom: 1,007mm (39.6)
Front hiproom: 1,422mm (56.0)
Rear hiproom: 1,435mm (56.5)
Front shoulder room: 1,525mm (60.0)
Rear shoulder room: 1,499mm (59.0)
Interior cargo volume: 870 L (31 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,990 L (70 cu.ft.)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Engine litres: 3.5L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Orleans Mitsubishi

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

613-702-4412

$17,444

+ taxes & licensing>

Orleans Mitsubishi

613-702-4412

2016 Toyota Venza