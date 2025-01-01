Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Volkswagen Golf R

105,018 KM

Details Features

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Volkswagen Golf R

GOLF R AWD!! ONE-OWNER, LEATHER, 6SPD!! LOADED!!

Watch This Vehicle
13078414

2016 Volkswagen Golf R

GOLF R AWD!! ONE-OWNER, LEATHER, 6SPD!! LOADED!!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

  1. 1760653512659
  2. 1760653513142
  3. 1760653513590
  4. 1760653514017
  5. 1760653514451
  6. 1760653514890
  7. 1760653515306
  8. 1760653515725
  9. 1760653516132
  10. 1760653516544
  11. 1760653516967
  12. 1760653517432
  13. 1760653517838
  14. 1760653518239
  15. 1760653518670
  16. 1760653519062
  17. 1760653519452
  18. 1760653519833
  19. 1760653520215
  20. 1760653520607
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
105,018KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WVWUF7AU9GW212851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,018 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Used 2016 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GLS for sale in Orleans, ON
2016 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GLS 165,991 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee 4WD 4dr Trailhawk | TECH PACKAGE | LOADED!! for sale in Orleans, ON
2016 Jeep Cherokee 4WD 4dr Trailhawk | TECH PACKAGE | LOADED!! 195,226 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Buick Encore FWD 4dr Preferred | SUPER CLEAN! for sale in Orleans, ON
2017 Buick Encore FWD 4dr Preferred | SUPER CLEAN! 62,888 KM $14,993 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2016 Volkswagen Golf R