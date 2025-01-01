$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Jetta
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
Used
98,301KM
VIN 3VWD07AJ3GM354732
Vehicle Details
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 98,301 KM
Vehicle Description
Well styled and pout together, this VW Jetta delivers excellent handling and on road behavior, while looking very classy and refined. This 2016 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
With sophisticated amenities that make every drive more comfortable, the 2016 Jetta offers the upscale details to elevate the entire experience. The 2016 Volkswagen Golf offers German-engineered performance, style, and precision in a perfectly equipped package. With a touchscreen audio system that offers wireless streaming to the steering wheel mounted cruise control and standard rear view camera, its hard to find a reason not to purchase this awesome ride! This coupe has 98,301 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
Myers Automotive Group
613-824-8550
2016 Volkswagen Jetta