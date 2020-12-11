Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Volkswagen Passat

103,495 KM

Details Description

$16,909

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,909

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

613-903-6994

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen Passat

2016 Volkswagen Passat

Execline 3.6L 6sp DSG at w/Tip

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Passat

Execline 3.6L 6sp DSG at w/Tip

Location

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-6994

Contact Seller

$16,909

+ taxes & licensing

103,495KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6327726
  • Stock #: T2312A
  • VIN: 1VWCM7A30GC057078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Titan Black/Golden Oak Vienna Lthr
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # T2312A
  • Mileage 103,495 KM

Vehicle Description

This one-owner and acccident free Execline Passat is beautiful! The interior black/oak is the nicest combination interior VW manufactures. This vehicle also comes with two sets of very good tires on alloy rims. When you purchase a CPO vehicle from TCVW you get a minimum 6 months roadside assistance|112 point VW Certified inspection| VW OEM parts| low financing rates from 0.9% VW Finance| Manufacturer's warranty upgrade eligibility| full tank of gas|30 day exchange program| complete vehicle history including CarFax report. Book your safe road test today by calling 613 841-8700!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Creek Volkswagen

2016 Volkswagen Pass...
 103,495 KM
$16,909 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Golf...
 65,897 KM
$15,709 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 25,624 KM
$27,609 + tax & lic

Email Taylor Creek Volkswagen

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

Call Dealer

613-903-XXXX

(click to show)

613-903-6994

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory