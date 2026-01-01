Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CLEAN & WELL-EQUIPPED! This 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline is in excellent condition and ready to drive! Features include an automatic transmission, 4MOTION all-wheel drive, heated front seats, panoramic sunroof, Bluetooth, touchscreen infotainment, backup camera, air conditioning, cruise control, keyless entry, and alloy wheels. Comfortable, versatile, and ready for every season!</p><p>This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, <em><strong>Available</strong></em> Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, <em><strong>No-charge first oil change!</strong></em>, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. <strong>**<em>Ask about our U-select Standard Plus Extended Powertrain Warranty Covearge!!**</em> </strong><strong>Proudly </strong><strong>Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!</strong></p><p><strong>Priced at ONLY $137 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 48 months at 9.59% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $12995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</strong></p>

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

86,293 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE, GPS, B/U CAM, HEATED SEATS & MORE!!

Watch This Vehicle
14407062

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE, GPS, B/U CAM, HEATED SEATS & MORE!!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

  1. 1783616902871
  2. 1783616903374
  3. 1783616903821
  4. 1783616904239
  5. 1783616904671
  6. 1783616905086
  7. 1783616905526
  8. 1783616905969
  9. 1783616906402
  10. 1783616906876
  11. 1783616907308
  12. 1783616907740
  13. 1783616908157
  14. 1783616908574
  15. 1783616909029
  16. 1783616909501
  17. 1783616909933
  18. 1783616910434
  19. 1783616910878
  20. 1783616911304
  21. 1783616911713
  22. 1783616912151
  23. 1783616912616
  24. 1783616913052
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
86,293KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WVGJV7AX4GW516987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26187
  • Mileage 86,293 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN & WELL-EQUIPPED! This 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline is in excellent condition and ready to drive! Features include an automatic transmission, 4MOTION all-wheel drive, heated front seats, panoramic sunroof, Bluetooth, touchscreen infotainment, backup camera, air conditioning, cruise control, keyless entry, and alloy wheels. Comfortable, versatile, and ready for every season!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, No-charge first oil change!, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. **Ask about our U-select Standard Plus Extended Powertrain Warranty Covearge!!** Proudly Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!

Priced at ONLY $137 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 48 months at 9.59% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $12995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Used 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE, GPS, B/U CAM, HEATED SEATS & MORE!! for sale in Orleans, ON
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE, GPS, B/U CAM, HEATED SEATS & MORE!! 86,293 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Corolla LE, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAM AND MORE!! for sale in Orleans, ON
2014 Toyota Corolla LE, HEATED SEATS, BACK-UP CAM AND MORE!! 154,278 KM $11,895 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack ONE OWNER! HEATED LEATHER SEATS, PANO SUNROOF!! for sale in Orleans, ON
2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack ONE OWNER! HEATED LEATHER SEATS, PANO SUNROOF!! 116,720 KM $17,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan