2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

80,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,959

+ tax & licensing
$18,959

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

613-903-6994

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

Special Edition 2.0T 6sp at w/Tip 4M

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

Special Edition 2.0T 6sp at w/Tip 4M

Location

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-6994

$18,959

+ taxes & licensing

80,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7526863
  • Stock #: TC0556
  • VIN: WVGJV7AX3GW590918

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pepper Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Titan Black Pakata Clth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # TC0556
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived with a clean carfax and low kilometers! This Special Edition comes with an added sunroof which retailed for $1,400 new! When you purchase a CPO vehcile from TCVW you get a minimum 6 months roadside assistance|112 point VW Certified inspection| VW OEM parts| low financing rates from 0.9% VW Finance| Manufacturer's warranty upgrade eligibility| full tank of gas|30 day exchange program| complete vehicle history including CarFax report. Book your safe test drive today by calling 613 841-8700!

Vehicle Features

Panoramic Sunroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Taylor Creek Volkswagen

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

