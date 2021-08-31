Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

34,574 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline AWD, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAM!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline AWD, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAM!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

34,574KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7751874
  • Stock #: 21064
  • VIN: WVGJV7AX6GW594770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,574 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW! Check out the LOW MILEAGE on this 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan Special Edition! Features include: panoramic sunroof, navigation, all wheel drive, back-up camera, heated seats, power group, bluetooth hands-free and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $159 bi-weekly with $0 down over 72 months at 5.67% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $20995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today before this low mileage Tiguan gets away!!

Vehicle Features

PANORAMIC SUNROOF
NAVIGATION
HEATED SEATS
BACK-UP CAMERA
ALL WHEEL DRIVE
ALLOY WHEELS
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE
PUSH-BUTTON START
Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Panoramic Roof
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

2010 BMW 3 Series 32...
 182,011 KM
$8,700 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Golf...
 39,381 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru Forester...
 127,501 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory