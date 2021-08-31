+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
WOW! Check out the LOW MILEAGE on this 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan Special Edition! Features include: panoramic sunroof, navigation, all wheel drive, back-up camera, heated seats, power group, bluetooth hands-free and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Priced at ONLY $159 bi-weekly with $0 down over 72 months at 5.67% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $20995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today before this low mileage Tiguan gets away!!
