2016 Volkswagen Touareg

95,218 KM

$43,849

+ tax & licensing
$43,849

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

613-903-6994

2016 Volkswagen Touareg

2016 Volkswagen Touareg

Execline 3.0 TDI 8sp at w/Tip 4M

2016 Volkswagen Touareg

Execline 3.0 TDI 8sp at w/Tip 4M

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-6994

$43,849

+ taxes & licensing

95,218KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7838103
  Stock #: TC0575
  VIN: WVGDP9BP7GD000717

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Canyon Grey Met
  Interior Colour Titan Black Vienna Lthr
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # TC0575
  Mileage 95,218 KM

Vehicle Description

Recently acquired top of the line Touareg in very good condtion with a good set winter wheels! Vehicle has a minor carfax report with no damage to the vehicle. When you purchase a CPO vehicle from TCVW you get a minimum 6 months roadside assistance|112 point VW Certified inspection| VW OEM parts| low financing rates from 0.9% VW Finance| Manufacturer's warranty upgrade eligibility| full tank of gas|30 day exchange program| complete vehicle history including CarFax report! Book your safe test drive today by calling 613 841-8700!

Vehicle Features

R-LINE PACKAGE

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

