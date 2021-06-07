+ taxes & licensing
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Check out this new arrival!! This 2017 Acura RDX Elite AWD has it all and then some!! Best of all, check out the low mileage!! ONLY 36,279km!! Features include: navigation, sunroof, heated front and rear seats, leather interior, SiriusXM satellite radio, ventilated front seats, blind spot monitors, power folding mirrors, power rear hatch, remote starter & more!!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Priced at ONLY $221 bi-weekly with $0 down over 72 months (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $28995. Both prices are plus HST and licensing. Call today and make this LOADED, LOW MILEAGE RDX ELITE yours!!!!
