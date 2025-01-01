$18,824+ taxes & licensing
2017 Audi A4
2.0T quattro Komfort - Sunroof - Memory Seats
2017 Audi A4
2.0T quattro Komfort - Sunroof - Memory Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$18,824
+ taxes & licensing
Used
138,700KM
VIN WAUANAF47HN042148
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 138,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Park Assist!
Edgy yet refined, this A4 is bold and stunning without coming off as gaudy. This 2017 Audi A4 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This A4 was built for the fun of the drive. Dripping with brilliance, driving this car makes you feel as great as it looks. And this A4 looks great by the way. This incredible A4 proves that you can be bold without being gaudy. For a luxurious family hauler, look no further than this incredible A4.This sedan has 138,700 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our A4's trim level is 2.0T quattro Komfort. This Audi A4 really brings the luxury with features like a sunroof, heated seats, a heated steering wheel, memory seats, climate control, keyless entry, and parking sensors. Infotainment features make every trip more fun with smart device integration, steering wheel controls, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Park Assist, Climate Control, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $160.65 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver and passenger seats w/power lumbar for driver's seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Immobilizer III Immobilizer
Seating
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured door handles
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Coloured grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio w/Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
180w Regular Amplifier
Radio: MMI Radio Plus w/7" Display/SiriusXM -inc: Bluetooth, 10-speaker Audi sound system, Audi music interface w/USB connectivity and Audi smartphone interface
Comfort
Climate Control
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
58 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
4.23 Axle Ratio
80-Amp/Hr 420CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4-Cylinder 252-HP
Transmission: Quattro 7-Speed S tronic
Regenerative 150 Amp Alternator
Full-Time All-Wheel
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Audi pre sense basic
Collision Mitigation-Front
Additional Features
Park Assist
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
SiriusXM
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Myers Automotive Group
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
$18,824
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2017 Audi A4