Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Audi Q5

71,000 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
2017 Audi Q5

2017 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv - LOW KM, S-LINE!, NAV, PANO ROOF!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv - LOW KM, S-LINE!, NAV, PANO ROOF!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

71,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7911207
  • Stock #: 21076
  • VIN: WA1M2AFP4HA079923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Check this sporty Audi Q5 out! Highly-desirable S-line sport package!! Right colour and options to boot! Loaded up with all the toys you would expect including: all wheel drive, navigation, power heated seats, satellite radio, panoramic sunroof, bluetooth hands-free, satellite radio and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $260 bi-weekly with $0 down over 72 months at 5.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $33995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today before this one is sold!!!

Vehicle Features

PROGRESSIV
NAVIGATION
PANORAMIC SUNROOF
LEATHER
POWER SEATS
HEATED SEATS
BACK-UP CAMERA
SATELLITE RADIO
BLUETOOTH
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

2012 BMW 1 Series 12...
 68,345 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Equin...
 65,385 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2012 Fiat 500 Sport ...
 88,003 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory