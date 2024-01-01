$18,238+ tax & licensing
2017 Buick Encore
Sport Touring - Low Mileage
2017 Buick Encore
Sport Touring - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$18,238
+ taxes & licensing
Used
65,899KM
VIN KL4CJ2SB0HB092855
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,899 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
The 2017 Encore gives you the luxury you deserve and the versatility you need! This 2017 Buick Encore is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Step into the new 2017 Buick Encore, and you find premium materials, carefully sculpted appointments, and a quiet, spacious cabin that makes every drive a pleasure. The beautifully sculpted front fascia and grille flow smoothly to the rear of the small SUV, giving it a sleek, sculpted look. No matter where you set out in the Encore, you will always arrive in style. This low mileage SUV has just 65,899 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Encore's trim level is Sport Touring. This Sport Touring trim adds some sporty enhancements and styling to the incredible Encore, along with the addition of features like a sunroof, navigation, remote start, side blind zone alert, rear cross traffic alert, dual zone and climate control. This Encore also includes Buick IntelliLink that has a touchscreen, wi-fi, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, steering wheel controls, a Bose premium audio system with Bluetooth audio streaming, stylish aluminum wheels, a rear vision camera, keyless entry with push button start, cruise control, power windows and locks, plus many more advanced features.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $155.65 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Rear Vision Camera
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Door locks, child security rear, manual
Restraint provisions, child, Isofix 2 point only, point/latch includes 3 top tether points
Safety belts, 3-point rear, all seating positions
Air bags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions
Air bag, Passenger Sensing System, sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Safety belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger height-adjustable with load limiters
Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn
Horn, dual-note
Interior
Oil life monitoring system
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Cargo cover, rear, stowable and removable
Door sill plate cover, front
Glovebox, dual
Headrests, 2-way adjustable, up/down
Lighting, interior, dimming instrument panel cluster
Lighting, interior, rear cargo compartment lamp
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power with manual recline and power lumbar adjustment
Seat, rear 60/40 split-bench, folding
Seatback, passenger flat-folding
Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
Steering column, tilt and telescopic, adjustable
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
Air filter, particle
Cargo storage, tray under rear floor
Driver Information Centre enhanced, 4.2" multi-colour display, includes tachometer, speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, battery and compass
Instrumentation, outside temperature display, located on audio system
Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy lamp
Storage, front passenger underseat
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night with tilt (Included and only available with (C67) single-zone air conditioning or (C4P) semi-automatic single-zone air conditioning.)
Mechanical
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Alternator, 130 amps
Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio
Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
Exhaust system, rear exit
Exhaust tip, styled stainless-steel
Mechanical jack
Steering, power, variable effort, electric
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive (AWD models only.)
Exterior
Fog lamps, front
Glass, deep-tinted
Lamp, centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Windshield, solar absorbing
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strips
Fascias, front and rear accent colour includes rocker mouldings
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding with turn signal indicators
Tires, P215/55R18 all-season, blackwall
Wiper, rear intermittent
Headlamps, halogen
Tire, compact spare 16" (40.6 cm), located under cargo floor
Wipers, front intermittent with pulse washers
Vehicle protection, corrosion preventative
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Antenna, roof-mounted
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass, along with numerous noise canceling acoustic treatments to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Additional Features
Spoiler, rear, Sport
Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) Midnight Silver aluminum alloy
Email Myers Automotive Group
2017 Buick Encore