2017 Buick Encore

AWD Premium

Location

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-6994

$22,959

+ taxes & licensing

  • 13,125KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4741716
  • Stock #: T1986A
  • VIN: KL4CJHSB7HB060892
Exterior Colour
SUMMIT WHITE
Interior Colour
Leather Appointed - Ebony
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic

Yes, under 14,000km! This recently traded compact SUV is in like new condition. Take the worry out of buying with this reliable 2017 Buick Encore. Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn, StabiliTrak, stability control system, Side Blind Zone Alert, Safety belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger height-adjustable with load limiters, Safety belts, 3-point rear, all seating positions, remote start, with Additional Options. Book your road test today and experience our T3 - Total Transaction Transparency service by calling 613 841-8700!

Windows
  • POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Premium
  • TILT-SLIDING
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Wheel Lock Kit
  • 6 Speed Automatic (mnk) - Automatic
  • Buick IntelliLink Radio w/ Navigation
  • Leather Appointed - Shale w/ Ebony Accents
  • 4 Locks and 1 Key (LPO)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

