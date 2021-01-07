From tight spaces to crowded streets, the nimble Encore fits in perfectly, while turning heads wherever it goes. This 2017 Buick Encore is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Step into the new 2017 Buick Encore, and you'll find premium materials, carefully sculpted appointments, and a quiet, spacious cabin that makes every drive a pleasure. The beautifully sculpted front fascia and grille flow smoothly to the rear of the small SUV, giving it a sleek, sculpted look. No matter where you set out in the Encore, you'll always arrive in style. This SUV has 51,656 kms. It's blk cherry in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Encore's trim level is Preferred. This Encore Preferred comes with Buick IntelliLink that has a 7 inch colour touchscreen, a 6 speaker audio system with bluetooth audio streaming, stylish aluminum wheels, a rear vision camera, keyless entry with push button start, cruise control, power windows and locks, plus many more advanced features.
Vehicle Features
Rear Vision Camera
Oil life monitoring system
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Air conditioning, single-zone manual
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Glass, deep-tinted
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Lamp, centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Windshield, solar absorbing
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Alternator, 130 amps
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Antenna, roof-mounted
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strips
Fascias, front and rear accent colour includes rocker mouldings
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding with turn signal indicators
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass, along with numerous noise canceling acoustic treatments to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Restraint provisions, child, Isofix 2 point only, point/latch includes 3 top tether points
Safety belts, 3-point rear, all seating positions
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
Air filter, particle
Cargo storage, tray under rear floor
Headlamps, halogen
Tire, compact spare 16" (40.6 cm), located under cargo floor
Wipers, front intermittent with pulse washers
Vehicle protection, corrosion preventative
Driver Information Centre enhanced, 4.2" multi-colour display, includes tachometer, speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, battery and compass
Instrumentation, outside temperature display, located on audio system
Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy lamp
Air bags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions
Air bag, Passenger Sensing System, sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Safety belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger height-adjustable with load limiters
Tire Pressure Monitor, manual learn
Horn, dual-note
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night with tilt
Storage, front passenger underseat
Drivetrain, front-wheel drive (FWD models only.)
SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take ...
