Low Mileage!



Responsive handling meets spirited performance for an incredibly athletic driving experience. This 2017 Buick Envision is fresh on our lot in Orleans.



The 2017 Buick Envision is a compact luxury crossover SUV that combines responsive performance and intelligent innovations to keep you connected to the things that matter most in life. It's spacious, has a welcoming design and meticulous attention to detail plus thoughtful amenities, make going to your destination just as fun as getting there. The 2017 Envision's sculpted, assertive design embodies style that deserves a longer look if you're in the market for a luxurious crossover. This low mileage SUV has just 21,603 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Envision's trim level is Premium I. This Envision Premium comes loaded with many of the same features as the Essence trim like leather heated seats, heated rear seats, Buick Intellilink with an 8 inch touch screen and Bluetooth streaming audio. This Envision also receives a Bose premium 7 speaker audio system, tri zone climate contol, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel and safety features like forward collision alert, blind zone detection, front and rear parking assist and even a rear vision camera.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm







Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $193.35 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.





Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air filtration system

Additional Features Rear Vision Camera

Remote Vehicle Starter System

Forward collision alert

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats in all rear seating positions

Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert

Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions

Following Distance Indicator

Fog lamps, front

Seats, heated driver and front passenger

Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming

Shift knob, leather-wrapped

Glass, deep-tinted

License plate front mounting package

Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning

Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed

Brake, parking, electronic

StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control

Defogger, rear-window electric

Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield

Drivetrain, all-wheel drive

Audio system feature, Bose premium 7-speaker system with amplifier

Front and Rear Park Assist, Ultrasonic

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable

Door handles, body-colour with chrome strip

Teen Driver mode

Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense

Exhaust, dual stainless-steel with bright tips

Horn, dual-note

Suspension, front, HiPer Strut

Keyless start, push button

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear

Cup holders, 2 in front console, 2 in rear armrest

Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions

Sunglass storage, overhead

Glass, laminated front doors

Liftgate, power, hands free open and close, programmable

Tires, P235/50R19 all-season blackwall

Wheel, 17" (43.2 cm) steel spare

Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver, front passenger and rear seat occupants

Air vents, rear console

Driver Information Centre enhanced, 8" multi-colour configurable display, includes tachometer, speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, battery life and compass

Head restraints, front, 4-way adjustable, up/down, fore/aft

Head restraints, rear, outboard seats, adjustable (up/down)

Lighting, interior ambient located on instrument panel and front door trim

QuietTuning Buick unique process to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin

Retained accessory power power windows, audio system and moonroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until a door is opened

Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power with power lumbar

Seat adjuster, front passenger 8-way power with power lumbar

Seat, rear 60-40 split-folding, reclining and sliding

Seat, rear, 1-touch flat-folding, manual levers located in cargo area

Steering wheel controls audio, phone interface, Driver Information Centre and vehicle controls

Axle, 3.17 final drive ratio

Differential, automatic locking rear, twin clutch, AWD system

GVWR, 5247 lbs (2380 kg)

Noise control system, active noise cancelation

Air bags single-stage driver and dual-stage front passenger frontal, driver and front passenger knee, front and rear seat-mounted side impact and roof-rail for outboard seating positions

Door locks, child security, rear, electrical

Safety Alert Seat, driver

Safety belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger height-adjustable, includes pretensioners and load limiters

Air bag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable and auto-dimming, body-colour, manual-folding with turn signal indicators

Tire, 17" (43.2 cm) compact spare located under rear cargo floor

Memory settings includes presets for driver seat adjuster, outside rearview mirror and driver personalization

Power outlet, 110V, 400W, 3-prong, located in the rear of center console

Power outlets, 12-volt auxiliary located inside console storage bin, inside centre console, rear of centre console and cargo area

USB ports, dual, charging-only located in the rear of the centre console

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.