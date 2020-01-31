Low Mileage!
Responsive handling meets spirited performance for an incredibly athletic driving experience. This 2017 Buick Envision is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The 2017 Buick Envision is a compact luxury crossover SUV that combines responsive performance and intelligent innovations to keep you connected to the things that matter most in life. It's spacious, has a welcoming design and meticulous attention to detail plus thoughtful amenities, make going to your destination just as fun as getting there. The 2017 Envision's sculpted, assertive design embodies style that deserves a longer look if you're in the market for a luxurious crossover. This low mileage SUV has just 21,603 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Envision's trim level is Premium I. This Envision Premium comes loaded with many of the same features as the Essence trim like leather heated seats, heated rear seats, Buick Intellilink with an 8 inch touch screen and Bluetooth streaming audio. This Envision also receives a Bose premium 7 speaker audio system, tri zone climate contol, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel and safety features like forward collision alert, blind zone detection, front and rear parking assist and even a rear vision camera.
- Rear Vision Camera
- Remote Vehicle Starter System
- Forward collision alert
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats in all rear seating positions
- Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert
- Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
- Following Distance Indicator
- Fog lamps, front
- Seats, heated driver and front passenger
- Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
- Shift knob, leather-wrapped
- Glass, deep-tinted
- License plate front mounting package
- Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
- Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
- Brake, parking, electronic
- StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
- Defogger, rear-window electric
- Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
- Drivetrain, all-wheel drive
- Audio system feature, Bose premium 7-speaker system with amplifier
- Front and Rear Park Assist, Ultrasonic
- Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
- Door handles, body-colour with chrome strip
- Teen Driver mode
- Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
- Exhaust, dual stainless-steel with bright tips
- Horn, dual-note
- Suspension, front, HiPer Strut
- Keyless start, push button
- Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
- Cup holders, 2 in front console, 2 in rear armrest
- Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions
- Sunglass storage, overhead
- Glass, laminated front doors
- Liftgate, power, hands free open and close, programmable
- Tires, P235/50R19 all-season blackwall
- Wheel, 17" (43.2 cm) steel spare
- Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver, front passenger and rear seat occupants
- Air vents, rear console
- Driver Information Centre enhanced, 8" multi-colour configurable display, includes tachometer, speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, battery life and compass
- Head restraints, front, 4-way adjustable, up/down, fore/aft
- Head restraints, rear, outboard seats, adjustable (up/down)
- Lighting, interior ambient located on instrument panel and front door trim
- QuietTuning Buick unique process to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
- Retained accessory power power windows, audio system and moonroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until a door is opened
- Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power with power lumbar
- Seat adjuster, front passenger 8-way power with power lumbar
- Seat, rear 60-40 split-folding, reclining and sliding
- Seat, rear, 1-touch flat-folding, manual levers located in cargo area
- Steering wheel controls audio, phone interface, Driver Information Centre and vehicle controls
- Axle, 3.17 final drive ratio
- Differential, automatic locking rear, twin clutch, AWD system
- GVWR, 5247 lbs (2380 kg)
- Noise control system, active noise cancelation
- Air bags single-stage driver and dual-stage front passenger frontal, driver and front passenger knee, front and rear seat-mounted side impact and roof-rail for outboard seating positions
- Door locks, child security, rear, electrical
- Safety Alert Seat, driver
- Safety belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger height-adjustable, includes pretensioners and load limiters
- Air bag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
- Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable and auto-dimming, body-colour, manual-folding with turn signal indicators
- Tire, 17" (43.2 cm) compact spare located under rear cargo floor
- Memory settings includes presets for driver seat adjuster, outside rearview mirror and driver personalization
- Power outlet, 110V, 400W, 3-prong, located in the rear of center console
- Power outlets, 12-volt auxiliary located inside console storage bin, inside centre console, rear of centre console and cargo area
- USB ports, dual, charging-only located in the rear of the centre console
